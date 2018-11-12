Police are looking for the person or people who placed nails in the middle of several Oregon City streets during the last week.

Nails were reported on Linn Avenue from Holmes Lane to 5th Street and on South Center Street from Telford Road to 2nd Street, according to a Facebook post by Oregon City Police. Nails were also spotted on Washington Street near 9th Street and 13th Street.

Police said the suspect or suspects are targeting early morning commuters between 5:30 - 7:30 a.m.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person or people responsible. Residents who live or work in the areas where nails were reported are asked to check their surveillance cameras for possible images of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon City police tip line at 503-496-1616.