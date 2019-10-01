PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police believe someone is deliberately putting nails on a popular North Portland bike lane.

Nails have been spotted for years in the bike lane of North Interstate Avenue, between Lloyd Boulevard and Greeley Avenue, according to BikePortland.

A Twitter account dedicated to highlighting the ongoing issue was created in January 2018.

Portland police in December 2018 said the Portland Bureau of Transportation, led by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, reached out and asked officers to investigate. Officers patrolled Interstate Avenue and found several nails in the bike lane.

Officers initially thought the nails were from a construction site but later said it seemed to be a deliberate act.

The officers reported finding different kinds of nails, from roofing to framing nails, at different times of day.

No suspects have been found.

The police bureau said it was in regular communication with PBOT.