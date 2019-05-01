A Salem man is hoping the public can help him find his stolen car. His late father's ashes were inside.

“I wish I could get that piece back,” Chris Wigginton said.

Wigginton walked out of his Northeast Salem home on the night before Christmas Eve and realized his 1993 Honda Civic had been stolen.

“My heart kind of dropped,” he said. “It has more sentimental value than actual value.”

Wigginton’s dad died about a year ago. The two shared a love for cars. He kept a small container of his dad’s ashes in the glove box.

“It’s a way of keeping him next to me at all times,” Wigginton said.“It’s rough losing him.”

Making the situation even tougher is that Wigginton just took on the responsibility of raising his niece and nephew. Losing the car makes things difficult.

“We’re down to one car,” he said. “My wife works pretty far away and early in the morning, so I don’t have an opportunity to use her car to get the kids to school.”

But Wigginton says he will find a way to make it work.

“Cars are replaceable,” he said.“My father is irreplaceable.”

Wigginton is hoping his dad’s ashes are returned soon.

“That’s all I ask,” he said.