Multnomah County to reopen 5 libraries on June 1

The five libraries that are opening are Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Five libraries in Multnomah County — Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland — will open June 1, the county announced Thursday. In a news release, the county said the libraries that are opening are spread across the county and serve those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and system inequity.

"We know how much people have missed being inside of library buildings and we are eager to welcome them back," said Vailey Oehlke, the director of libraries for Multnomah County. "The pandemic has highlighted both the naked inequality that permeates our society, but also the resourcefulness and resilience required to make meaningful change. I am grateful to the library staff and community members who have shaped this vision for how libraries can continue as forces for good."

The five libraries will operate with limited capacity and time limitations. Some shelves and tables are being removed and other COVID-safe modifications are underway to ensure the safety of library staff and visitors.

Services that the libraries will provide include:

Access to computers and wifi (one-hour limit)

Printing, faxing, copying (all free of charge)

Family computer spaces (two computers per space; one-hour limit)

Holds pick up

Browsing (30 minute limit)

Information services and public restrooms.