'We know that heat kills': Multnomah County to open cooling shelters during heat wave

Health officials are asking the public to have a cooling plan in place ahead of triple-digit, potentially deadly heat.

PORTLAND, Ore. — County health officials are urging people to take forecasted record-breaking heat very seriously.

“We know that heat kills,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. She worries people could die if they're not prepared for the heat wave this weekend. .

“I don't use that word lightly,” said Vines. “But when we look at the forecast that's solidifying into the triple digits with a high of 107 on Sunday… plus not so much cooling in the evenings, there's not really a break for our bodies to recover from the heat.”

Starting Friday through at least Monday, Multnomah County will open three cooling shelters from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. They're asking people to make a note of them now:

The Oregon Convention Center in Northeast Portland

Multnomah County's Arbor Lodge Shelter on N Lombard St. & N Denver Ave.

The Sunrise Center at 18901 E Burnside St. in Gresham

The county may open additional cooling centers. Anyone needing transportation to a shelter should call 2-1-1. Updated information on cooling shelters will be posted here.

Vines said Multnomah County's shelters have a no-turn-away policy.

“We don't want people suffering heat illnesses or exhaustion outside our doors,” she said.

Vines added that volunteers would be checking the shelters for proper ventilation and asking guests to observe social distancing and to wear masks.

“COVID precautions take a backseat for these next few days where heat is really the main health threat,” said Vines.

In Clark County, COVID is creating a dilemma when it comes to cooling shelters.

“A lot of our locations that we normally use for cooling centers aren't available,” said Eric Frank, public information officer with the Clark Regional Emergency Services agency. “We're trying to get creative and figure out new options and what we can do.”

Frank said the county hoped that by Thursday, they would release a list of cooling shelters that will be available. In the meantime, they’re asking those who can to offer building space to meet the need.

“We're really looking at our faith-based organizations and businesses that are willing to step up and open their doors and help us out during these record hot days,” said Frank.

Those interested in offering space as a cooling shelter can submit their information here.

Beside looking out for family members and pets, Vines suggested people remember their friends and neighbors when the temperature rises over the weekend.