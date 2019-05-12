PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County residents will have to pay more money to renew their vehicle registration starting in 2021.

The county’s board of commissioners on Thursday approved a $37-per-year increase, bringing the renewal fee to $56 per year, in order to pay for replacing or retrofitting the Burnside Bridge in preparation for a major earthquake.

The fee increase begins in January of 2021.

The Burnside Bridge project is expected to cost between $580 million and $860 million.

Multnomah County residents pay the fee to the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services when they renew their state vehicle registration on a two-year cycle.

In 2009, commissioners adopted a $19-per-year renewal fee to pay for the county’s new Sellwood Bridge.

