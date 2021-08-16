Multnomah County identifies possible heat death

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified a suspected heat death from the heat wave that began on Aug. 11 . The person died in Portland on Aug. 15, however, in a press release, the Medical Examiner’s Office said that confirmation would not come for several weeks regarding the person’s cause of death. No other details are being released at this time.

RELATED: Medical examiner rules death in Portland was not related to this week's heat wave



Before the heat wave in June, Multnomah County had only recorded two hyperthermia deaths; one in 2016 and one in 2018. However, in the heat wave in June/July which saw record-setting triple-digit 62 people died in Multnomah County from hyperthermia and a total of 96 people died in the state with some other cases still pending.



KGW requested the data from the state and county regarding the heat-related deaths. Most of the people who died were older, lived alone and had no air conditioning. At least six of the people who died in the June/July heat wave were homeless.



Multnomah County said it would release more information when it became available.