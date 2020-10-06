Multnomah County leaders to re-evaluate Phase 1 application

Wednesday's re-evaluation was planned before the county submitted its application to enter Phase 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County leaders are re-evaluating progress toward entering Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan during a meeting Wednesday.

The county board plans to meet and discuss plans at a 1 p.m. briefing.

The re-evaluation on June 10 was planned before the county submitted its application to enter Phase 1.

The county is targeting Friday, June 12 to begin its gradual reopening.

If Multnomah County enters Phase 1 as planned, the following restrictions will be eased:

Restaurants and bars for sit-down service: Requirements include 6 feet of social distancing; a limit of groups to parties of 10 or fewer; food and drink consumption must end by 10 p.m.; and workers are required to wear masks. See more details on the requirements

Barbers, salons and massage businesses: Requirements include social distancing; appointment-only; and a personal protective equipment and customer list. See more details on the requirements

Gyms and fitness centers: Requirements include a maximum gathering limit; social distancing; and sanitation. See more details on the requirements

In-person gatherings: Up to 25 people, no travel

After entering Phase 1, the county will need to wait at least 21 days before it is eligible to enter Phase 2.

Multnomah County, which is the most densely populated in the state, is the only county remaining in Oregon that has not entered Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan.

Twenty-nine of Oregon’s 36 counties have entered Phase 2. Phase 2 applications from Marion County and Polk County are under review.