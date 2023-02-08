Neighbors unite, build community on National Night Out in Multnomah County

Amid rising crime and uncertainties, neighbors are seizing opportunities to build stronger relationships with one another, especially in east Multnomah County.

GRESHAM, Ore. — On a hot August night in Gresham, police lights flashed and first responders were everywhere, not because of an emergency, but for fun. You could feel it in the air and the water jutting up from fountains at the Gresham Arts Plaza as families gathered Tuesday to celebrate National Night Out.

The annual event offers opportunities for people to gather with neighbors and first responders to promote safety and community-building.

“I'm a huge advocate for community and just being around the place you live in,” said Nana Hoerth who lives in the area.

She brought her kids including her 13-year-old daughter, Harmony. For them, life in east Multnomah County is rewarding but still comes with challenges.

“I don't always feel safe sometimes,” Harmony said. “You don't know what's going to happen and it's hard for parents to let their kids come out, you know?”

Those concerns aren't lost on lawmakers like State Representatives Hoa Nguyen (D-Happy Valley) and Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham). Both of their districts include parts of east Portland, whose residents are speaking out about livability concerns.

“This is an example of having this for one night,” Ruiz said. “You're looking at different cultures and you're looking at different races coming together and building community and this is where it starts.”

On Monday, the city of Portland shared the results of its 2022 Portland Insights Survey, summarizing feedback from almost 5,300 residents. The survey covered topics like livability, community safety, homelessness and economic recovery. In several of those categories, officials noted more negative responses from people living on Portland's east side.

“We got to keep keep talking about it,” Nguyen said. “We're going to have to say we demand safe neighborhoods in our area and so events like this are really helpful. The more community we have, the safer our neighborhoods are.”

Maybe few communities do "community" better than Maywood Park, the city within the city of Portland. It's near the Parkrose neighborhood and only has about 300 homes. They held their own gathering for National Night Out.

“Just about everybody knows everybody,” said longtime Maywood Park resident Doug Hurlburt. “So if there’s something weird going on or somebody thinks something looks suspicious, we're all over it.”

“If you know your neighbors, you care about your neighbors and you look out for each other,” added Hurlburt’s wife, Jennifer.

For law enforcement, National Night Out was is a chance to meet community members when it’s not an emergency.

“I think that having those relationships between law enforcements and our community members is critical in crime prevention and addressing crimes that may occur,” said Multnomah County Sheriff’s Captain Doug Asboe. "We all got into this job to try and prevent crime and keep our community safe."