Multnomah County health officials to address rise in COVID-19 cases

Multnomah County, Oregon's most densely populated county, entered Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County health officials will hold a Monday afternoon virtual news conference to address the county’s rising number of cases.

County Health Officer, Dr. Jennifer Vines, and Communicable Disease Director Kim Toevs will answer questions from the media at 1 p.m.

On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state. Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new cases of coronavirus on 13 of the past 15 days.

Multnomah County had 84 new infections Sunday, which was 44% of the daily total.

Since the pandemic began, Multnomah County has seen 1,832 positive tests and 68 people die of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the OHA, while 41,563 people have tested negative for the virus.

