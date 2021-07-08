Multnomah County extends pause on evictions

The state's “Safe Harbor” eviction pause lasts only through August, so the Board of Commissioners voted to extend it for an additional 30 days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Commissioners in Multnomah County unanimously voted on Thursday to extend a pause on evictions for tenants who have applied for rental assistance through September.

The state's “Safe Harbor” eviction pause lasts only through August, so the Board of Commissioners voted to extend it for an additional 30 days.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the demand for rental assistance in the county that includes Portland is estimated to be twice as high as all other Oregon counties combined.

“This temporary extension of protections offers a necessary safeguard against the risk of evictions that would disproportionately affect low-income households and communities of color as they await rent relief,” said Kafoury in a press release.

Officials said the move will give service providers more time to process and distribute funds to struggling tenants.

Out of the 15,000 households who have applied for state-funded rent assistance, more than 10,000 are in Multnomah County.