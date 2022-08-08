Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Aug. 7

This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat death of the summer.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released until later on in their investigation.

Last week, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Portland metro area for Sunday, Aug. 7 in anticipation of the triple-digit heat. Counties and cities throughout the area opened cooling shelters Sunday to help keep people safe.

Just two weeks earlier, a heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest, bringing "the longest stretch of extreme heat ever recorded in the Portland area," the medical examiner's office said in a news release.

During that stretch of hot weather, Oregon recorded 14 suspected heat deaths, including seven people in Multnomah County — all of whom lived in Portland.

"These cases remain under investigation as potential heat-related deaths. Further tests and investigation will determine whether they are officially heat-related," the medical examiner's office said.