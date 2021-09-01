Multnomah County District Attorney pleads for tips in 2018 murder

Cody Oller was found shot to death in 2018 at Northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is pleading for tips in the murder of Cody Oller.

"If you know even the slightest bit of information to help detectives, it's imperative you come forward," Schmidt said in a video message. "Cody moved from Lawrence, KS to Portland and moved in with his sister. If Cody was still with us today he'd be 28 years old."

Oller did not live to see his 28th birthday. On January 8, 2018, somebody called 911 to report gunfire coming from Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland. Responding officers found Oller dead from a gunshot wound.

"Homicide detectives here in Portland have done a lot of investigating over the years on this case and still we're coming up short," Schmidt said.

There have been no arrests in the case, but detectives are not giving up hope. They believe someone knows something.

"We believe there are people in Portland, Kansas, or Missouri who have information about his death."

Oller's death has taken a toll on his family. His sister spoke to KGW just months after the murder.

"I think not knowing what happened is its own type of torture," said Jamie Oller in September 2018. "We can't imagine who would want to hurt him. He's the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back."

It just adds to the mystery of who killed Oller and why.

"Cody was just 25 years old," Schmidt said. "His life in Portland was just beginning."