Multnomah County court backlog keeps growing as pandemic halts trials

Only two criminal cases have gone to trial in Multnomah County since March. There are about 6,000 cases waiting.

PORTLAND, Ore — Inside the brand new Multnomah County courthouse in downtown Portland, relatively little law and order is taking place.

“We're building up a big backlog of cases right now,” District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.

It’s not that people don’t want to work hard, but COVID-19 restrictions make it difficult to do anything with big groups of people like juries, which are kind of important in the criminal justice world.

Even arraignments, where people arrested normally appear in court the next day, are instead pushed out 60 days. Most defendants are released from jail unless they're accused of hurting people.

How bad is it? Since March, just two felony cases have gone to trial in Multnomah County and zero misdemeanor cases went to trial.

By this time last year, there'd been a total of 365 trials. This year there have been just 89.

“Without trial, there's really nothing to push people to resolve their cases. So we're really kind of in a holding pattern and the more and more that we're unable to do that and process those cases, the bigger and bigger the backlog is gonna get,” said Schmidt.

And so it builds. Schmidt said so far, there are about 6,000 cases waiting and every day, as more cases come in, it gets worse.

“Every month that we go on, it's gonna continue to get worse until we figure out how to bring those numbers down,” said Schmidt.

He said some procedures are being handled virtually. “We are doing -- violations of restraining orders are happening over Zoom...which is a great thing,” Schmidt added.