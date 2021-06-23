Places to escape the heat in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County will open its cooling centers on Friday to help people escape the heat this weekend.
The Portland metro area could see a historic heat wave with temperatures likely to hit triple-digits on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are the cooling centers opening in Multnomah County:
Oregon Convention Center
Friday, June 25-28
1 p.m.-9 p.m.
777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Sunrise Center
Friday, June 25-28
1 p.m.-9 p.m.
18901 E Burnside St.
A third cooling center will open at 1 p.m. on Friday at 1952 North Lombard Street.
In addition to cooling centers, several libraries in Multnomah county are also open and can provide a cool space for people in need.
Portland public pools and splash pads reopened this week for the first time in more than a year. The public pools were shut down in spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.