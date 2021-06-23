Places to escape the heat in Multnomah County

The Portland metro area could see a historic heat wave this weekend with temperatures likely to hit the triple-digits on Saturday and Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County will open its cooling centers on Friday to help people escape the heat this weekend.

Here are the cooling centers opening in Multnomah County:

Oregon Convention Center

Friday, June 25-28

1 p.m.-9 p.m.

777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Sunrise Center

Friday, June 25-28

1 p.m.-9 p.m.

18901 E Burnside St.

A third cooling center will open at 1 p.m. on Friday at 1952 North Lombard Street.

A third cooling center in North Portland at 1952 N. Lombard St. will be open in addition to the Oregon Convention Center and the Sunrise Center sites. All three sites are open 1-9 pm, Friday through at least Monday. Call 2-1-1 for help getting to any of the cooling centers.

In addition to cooling centers, several libraries in Multnomah county are also open and can provide a cool space for people in need.

Portland public pools and splash pads reopened this week for the first time in more than a year. The public pools were shut down in spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.

As hot temperatures set in across the region, Portland Parks and Recreation has many park splash pads and interactive play fountains open for you and your family to enjoy! Please maintain physical distancing.



Find a splash pad or fountain by visiting this page: https://t.co/wS6BjR1X6X pic.twitter.com/ePKRFpdcG6 — Portland Parks & Rec (@PDXParksandRec) June 17, 2021