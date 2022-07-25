Multnomah County declares burn ban as heat wave arrives

The ban is effective immediately. Washington County previously announced a ban that also begins Monday, Clark County already has a regular seasonal ban in effect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County has announced a countywide burn ban effective immediately, echoing similar recent announcements from other Portland-area counties and fire districts. The bans come as the Portland region heads into a significant heat wave expected to last most of the week.

Multnomah Fire Defense Board chief Scott Lewis issued the ban Monday in response to high forecasted temperatures, limited rainfall and ongoing dry conditions, according to a press release from the City of Gresham. The ban is effective indefinitely.

The ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and any burning for which permits would normally be issued such as land clearing or controlled burning. It does not include outdoor barbecuing, but residents are urged to exercise extreme caution when using grills.

All fire agencies in Washington County have also jointly enacted a burn ban effective Monday, according to a news release form the City of Hillsboro. The ban does not include barbecue grills or small outdoor fires for cooking or recreation.

Fire officials in Clark County previously announced a ban on all land clearing and residential burning effective July 15, following a standard policy to ban outdoor burning each year from mid-July to the end of September.