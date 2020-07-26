Multnomah County burn ban in effect

The hottest weather of the year is arriving after weeks without significant rain. There is a county wide burn ban in effect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the hottest weather of the year in the forecast, Portland Fire and Rescue said there is a burn ban now in effect for Multnomah County.

It is due to dry conditions and the hot weather expected this weekend.

We've only had .05 of an inch of rain this month, and it's been 35 days since PDX saw significant rainfall. There's none in the forecast, but there is a string of hot days coming our way.

The burn ban includes campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice, according to a news release from Portland Fire & Rescue.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed but fire officials say people should use extreme caution.

Smokers should be extra careful when throwing away cigarettes.

People living in wildland areas should maintain their defensible space by monitoring growth around their homes and property, firefighters said.

We've entered peak fire season across the Pacific Northwest

And though it's been a relatively quiet season so far, the number of human-caused fires is up over the 10-year average to date.

A 91-acre fire broke out on Sauvie Island Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported and the blaze was contained. The cause is under investigation.

Sauvie Island Fire Update

Fire size is 91 acres and PF&R is providing mutual aid with these PF&R resources: 1 Battalion Chief (incident commander), 15 fire apparatus/brush units/water tenders, 2 fire boats. No injuries, cause under investigation.

PLEASE ADHERE TO MULTCO BURN BAN! pic.twitter.com/1YsJpzOp92 — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 26, 2020