'Do not take action yourselves': Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office warns of illegal 'checkpoints'

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says several groups of citizens have created illegal checkpoints in Corbett amid a historic wildfire event.

A fire was intentionally set Friday in Corbett by someone using an illegal firework.

Shortly after, some citizens living in rural areas of Multnomah County set up "checkpoints" and were "stopping cars." Deputies got reports the individuals who set up these roadblocks were armed and were checking the identification of passing drivers.

The sheriff's office says they have deputies patrolling the area and through the end of the weekend. Anyone who sets up these illegal roadblocks is subject to citation or arrest.

In a video statement, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said the Eagle Creek wildfire of 2017 "is still fresh on all of our minds ... the sheriff's office will not tolerate any illegal activity."

There are no evacuation orders in Multnomah County.

Deputies have contacted several groups of residents in Corbett who have set up checkpoints and are stopping cars. While we understand their intent is to keep the community safe, it is never legal to block a public roadway or force other citizens to stop. — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 12, 2020

