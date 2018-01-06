CLATSKAINIE, Ore. – Several people were killed in a head-on crash involving a passenger van and a truck on Highway 30 Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

The crash occurred about 14 miles west of Clatskanie, at milepost 76. ODOT says the highway will be closed for most of the day for an investigation.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the crash. ODOT spokesman Lou Torres said the van was "full of passengers."

Several LifeFlight helicopters were sent to to the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said drivers in the area should expect a delay of at least three hours.

ODOT says travelers on Highway 30 should use State Route 4 in Washington as the alternative route. Drivers can access the road at the Lewis and Clark Bridge in Rainier and the Astoria-Megler Bridge in Astoria.

