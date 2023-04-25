Multiple arrests; guns, drugs, cash and jeans seized in Gresham

Police recovered more than 1,000 blue labeled M30 pills, suspected to be laced with fentanyl, and several pounds of suspected fentanyl powder on Monday.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Multiple arrests were made in separate instances on Monday afternoon which lead to the various seizures of guns, drugs and money, Gresham Police Department said.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Northeast Hood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

A maintenance employee at an apartment complex was threatened by a male teenager with a gun, according to police. When officers arrived, they attempted to stop three men they believe took part in threatening the victim based on the description the victim provided. After chasing down and stopping the suspects, officers seized two ghost guns.

Police said 18-year-old Emanual Castrejon of Gresham was arrested and facing charges for first-degree suspicion of menacing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested and facing charges on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. The third male teen was released from the scene to his parents. This case is still under investigation with case reference number 23-16426.

The same day patrol officers received a tip from a maintenance employee regarding suspected drug activity at a hotel in the area of Northeast 181st Avenue. Gresham police detectives, along with patrol officers, gained a search warrant to search a hotel room. The room was unoccupied during the time the warrant was served.

Officers seized more than 1,000 blue labeled M30 pills, suspected to be laced with fentanyl, several pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, equipment utilized to make and distribute fentanyl, over $40,000 in cash and two handguns. No arrest were made. This case is also currently under investigation with case reference number 23-16442.

At around 4:49 p.m., Old Navy security contacted police to report a man who stole multiple jeans valued at more than $1,000 at the Old Navy in Gresham near Northwest 12th Street. Store security provided surveillance photos of the suspect to officers. Officers later located a man matching the description of the theft in the photos near Southeast Stark Street. Once they approached the man, he walked away and refused to cooperate.

He was arrested and is facing charges for first-degree suspicion of theft and outstanding warrants for theft. Two pair of Old Navy jeans were recovered from him. This case is also currently under investigation with case reference number 23-16440.