GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Mt. Hood Skibowl opened for the season Thursday night, after 12 inches of new snow in 72 hours.

“It doesn't get much better than this,” said Skibowl Vice President and General Manager, Mike Quinn. Quinn was happy and relieved to see the lifts open.

“It was a really tough and challenging Christmas break,” said Quinn. “There was a lot of pent-up demand… I think people were a little let down with the conditions with Mt. Hood in general.”



Jordan and Linda Walker packed their skis and made the drive to Government Camp from Salem.

“The whole world is just gone,” said Walker, describing how he felt hitting the slopes. “You're in a winter wonderland and we're just here together and it's magic.”

Burton Johnson, 8, made the trip from Beaverton with his parents and two younger brothers.

“My plan is just to wax my board today and go on the big lift!” said Burton.



Quinn said a week of heavy snow like the one they're expecting should make up for the slow start to winter.

“It just seems like everybody is in the mood,” said Quinn. “They're really excited to be here.”

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy fresh powder on Mt. Hood Skibowl's opening night.

Richard Gordon

