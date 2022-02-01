Mt. Hood ski areas close on Monday due to warm weather and rain

MT HOOD, Ore. — It is going to be a soggy start to the week and all that rain and possibly warmer weather has shut down Mt. Hood's three ski areas for Monday.



Mt. Hood Meadows posted that due to the high winds and atmospheric river conditions, skiing and snowboarding would be "rather miserable."



It said it expects to return to normal operations beginning on Tuesday at 9 a.m.



Anyone who purchased lift tickets, lessons, rentals or other things for Monday, Feb. 28 will be receiving refunds to their Mt. Hood Meadows accounts for stored value, which never expires and can be used for a future purchase.



The metro area can expect soggy conditions too. Models project upwards of an inch and a half of rain in the Portland Metro area Monday- easily double that at the Coast and in the Coast Range.