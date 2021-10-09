4-alarm fire damages, destroys businesses in Mt. Angel

Nearly 120 firefighters battled the fire, using over a million gallons of water to knock down the flames.

MT ANGEL, Ore. — A four-alarm fire damaged or destroyed four buildings in Mt. Angel early Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

At about 12:45 a.m., police discovered that a building was on fire in the 200 block of South Main Street and notified Mt. Angel Fire District.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and firefighters from throughout the region responded.

Nearly 120 firefighters battled the fire, using over a million gallons of water to knock down the flames. No one was injured during the event.

The affected businesses were The Blackbird Granary, an antique business; KP Harvesttime, a Hazelnut business; Wood Pellet Stoves; and Hidden Bed of Oregon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.