PORTLAND, Oregon — A man from Alabama travels the country cutting lawns for people who need a hand, and along the way, inspires younger generations to give back.

Rodney Smith Jr. was in the Portland metro area Friday, after first hitting Vancouver, Washington.

KGW had the chance to catch up with him while he mowed 90-year-old Ramona Baurer’s backyard in Southwest Portland.

Whenever he heads to a city, Smith posts a photo or status on social media ahead of time looking for lawns to mow and people who need a helping hand.

It's been decades since Ramona has been able to mow her own lawn, so she was in for a treat.

On social media, her niece Leslie saw Smith was making a stop in Portland and looking to make someone's day. So she reached out and asked him to help her auntie.

"I'm overwhelmed actually. I think this is great, a really a great thing. He is the nicest young man,” Baurer said. “It's very nice getting some help.”

Four years ago, Rodney passed an older man struggling to mow his lawn. At that moment he felt a calling. Ever since, he's been lending a hand to single parents, veterans, the elderly and people with disabilities.

"When I was younger I disliked mowing lawns but God took something I disliked and turned into something now I love to do and I'm doing it every single day free of charge, helping elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans around the world,” Smith told KGW. "I love it. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”

Smith says at the time he was in college getting his bachelor’s degree in computer science. When he learned his true purpose in life was to help others he pursued his master's degree in social work. He got his degree last year and continues fulfilling his mission.

Through his non-profit Raising Men Lawn Care Service, Smith set out to mow 50 lawns in all 50 states - six times. This sixth tour around the country he invites cops to tag along via social media.

“My sixth tour is called ‘Mowing with Cops’ where I’m going to all 50 states and inviting police officers out to mow with me. The whole idea of this is to build relationships with officers and the community and try to mend that relationship,” he said.

Portland Police Officer Natasha Haunsperger was one of two officers at Ramona’s house with Rodney on Friday.

She says this is valuable because so often they meet people in times of crisis.

"Very often we meet community members in times of crisis and had it not been for this opportunity and this venue we would have never met Ramona. And it’s very meaningful and inspiring for us to interact positively with community members and learn from them,” Officer Haunsperger said. “It's really fun. A very unusual, unorthodox invite I have to say, but why not!”

Ninety-year-old Ramona joined in the fun, pushing the mower across her lawn with the help of the Portland police officers. Rodney says that was a first.

Smith encourages kids across the world to join in his '50-Yard Challenge' and cut 50 lawns for free in their towns. He says more than 500 kids are taking part and 30 or so have already completed it.

“Kids are getting out there and making a difference,” Smith said. “I’ve simply chosen a lawnmower to make a difference with and I’m trying to encourage kids to go out there and make the same difference."

It doesn't have to be a lawnmower; Smith says if you're good at something or passionate about a cause you, too, can make a difference.

Smith and kids around the country are making a difference one lawn at a time and brightening the days of people like Ms. Ramona Baurer.

“I thought, there's still good in this world. I was beginning to think there wasn't so much. But there still is, thanks to Rodney,” Baurer said. "I mean, there's not many left like that you think in this country anymore. But every once in a while you meet somebody like Rodney and you know there is."

In seasons when he can't mow lawns, Rodney and the kids who take on the challenge rake leaves and shovel snow.

His goal is to start chapters of his non-profit in every state and get more kids involved.