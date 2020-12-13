Kinney family says talks with mayor's office are underway over 'Red House' on Mississippi Avenue

Saturday marked the fifth day of a protest encampment outside the North Portland home.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday marked the fifth day of a protest encampment outside the "Red House" on North Mississippi Avenue.

The North Portland home has been the site of clashes between police and demonstrators advocating for a Black and Indigenous family to stay and not be evicted. At least two blocks of Mississippi Avenue have been closed with barricades during the ongoing protest.

The Kinney family has owned the home for decades. A crowdfunding effort to save the house has ramped up, raising over $300,000.

When asked if the family would use the money to buy back the house, William Kinney III said negotiations are underway but that it's too soon to tell how things will play out.

It recently came to light that the family has a second North Portland home less than two miles away with a market value of $600,000.

"That residence belongs to my grandmother, and my aunt is the trustee of my grandmother's estate," Kinney explained. "We have some family members that have stepped up and allowed us to not be homeless under the Burnside bridge."

Other than that, Kinney said he's been living in hotels or tents at the "Red House." He added that there have been promising developments. He said his family has been in talks with Mayor Ted Wheeler's office as recently as Friday.

"We all want to reach the common goal, which is restoring the Kinney home to my family," said Kinney, "so we're at the table and I can say we are moving in the right direction."

A judge ordered the family out of the home back in February, before an eviction moratorium was put into place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roman Ozeruga, the developer who bought the house in 2018 at a foreclosure auction, said he's looking for ways to end the conflict.

In a statement to KGW, Ozeruga said he's willing to sell the home back to the family.

"We have not been contacted by Urban Housing Development and there have not been any offers made," said Kinney, "and so we are just now sitting at the table. The developers want to give the Kinney home back, which is a good gesture on their part."