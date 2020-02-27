HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A well-known doctor from Hood River has been identified as the skier who died on Mount Hood Tuesday.

Dr. Cory Johnston died on his birthday and family learned of the tragedy while preparing for his surprise birthday party.

"We are grieving deeply," said wife Pippa Newell in a prepared statement. "Cory was a loving husband, a doting father, and a committed and compassionate surgeon."

Dr. Johnston leaves behind his wife, who is the director of Providence's liver cancer clinic and two young boys.

Dr. Cory Johnston and his two young boys.

Providence Health

"His boys and wife mean the world to him," said family friend Jan Veldhuisen Virk. "Those boys were the apple of his eyes."

Veldhuisen Virk says Johnston was also an avid outdoorsman. He never passed up a chance to get outside. He loved Mount Hood and recreated responsibly.

"Very careful," said Veldhuisen Virk. "Very smart."

It makes what happened on the mountain all the more troubling. Authorities say Johnston was skiing when something went terribly wrong. Just after noon Tuesday, two climbers found Johnston around the 9,000 ft level. He was badly hurt. Johnston died before rescue crews could reach him.

"We're going to miss him," said Susan Frost of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

Frost says Johnston worked as a general surgeon at the hospital for the past eight years.

"He is someone who is extremely kind and a wonderful listener," said Frost. "When you looked at his patient comments they were constantly reflecting his care and compassion."

Nobody knows that better than family and friends. They are described as being heartbroken and grief-stricken over Johnston's sudden death.

Dr. Cory Johnston and his wife, Dr. Pippa Newell.

Providence Health

"It's going to take a lot of time and support and love," said Veldhuisen Virk. "We adore that family and we'll do all we can to get them through this."

READ: Authorities identify man who died after fall on Mount Hood

READ: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Portland Mountain Rescue agree to have 'closer relationship'