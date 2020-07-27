Forest Grove couple rescued after surviving 700-foot fall on Mount Hood

The roped-together couple suffered non-life-threatening injuries despite the long fall.

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — A Forest Grove couple suffered non-life-threatening injuries despite falling 700 feet while climbing Mount Hood Sunday morning.

Michelle Malik, 33, was climbing with her husband Travis, 30. The couple was roped together but were not setting anchors to hold a fall, according to Portland Mountain Rescue (PMR). One of them lost their footing and fell, and since they were roped together, they both fell 700 feet down a crater wall, PMR told the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Their fall came to a stop west of Hogsback, behind Crater Rock at about 10,000 feet in elevation. PMR said the couple landed close to the Hot Rocks fumarole.

The sheriff’s office was notified about the couple’s fall around 9:45 a.m. Their search and rescue coordinators deployed with volunteers from American Medical Response’s Reach and Treat (RAT) Team and PMR. The Hood River Crag Rats, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue coordinators, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement also helped with the rescue operation.

The first team of rescuers reached the Maliks just after 1 p.m. They feared the couple had suffered significant injuries but confirmed Michelle suffered moderate injuries and Travis just minor injuries. A helicopter was called off for the rescue because their injuries were not critical.

Rescue teams stabilized Michelle and began their descent to Timberline Lodge. Travis came down under his own power and helped rescuers with getting his wife down the mountain. They reached Timberline Lodge at 6 p.m. Michelle was taken to a hospital for treatment to her non-life-threatening injuries.