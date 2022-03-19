Man in motorized wheelchair dies after being run over by semi in Portland

The truck driver did not stop at the scene, and Portland police said that the driver may not have been aware of what happened.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man using a motorized wheelchair was run over by a tractor-trailer in the East Columbia neighborhood in Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Northeast Vancouver Way and Northeast Gertz Road shortly before 9 p.m. They arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

Police theorized that the man had been riding his wheelchair on the sidewalk when a wheel slipped off the curb. He fell into the roadway just as the semi was passing, going under the wheels.

"The driver of the tractor-trailer did not remain at the scene," PPB said. "It is unknown if the driver was aware of what happened."

Portland's Major Crash Team took over the investigation, closing down Northeast Vancouver Way between North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Gertz Road.