A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being rear-ended on Interstate 205 on Saturday night, according to Portland.

The crash happened around 9:43 p.m. on Northbound I-205 near the Northeast Glisan exit.

Emergency crews found the man lying on the roadway. He was taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers believe he was struck by several vehicles.

Northbound Interstate 205 will be closed north of Northeast Glisan Street for about four hours while police conduct an investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

Check road conditions at Tripcheck.com.