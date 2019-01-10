PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Northeast Portland on Monday night.

The rider’s injuries are life-threatening, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the crash in the intersection of Northeast Grand Avenue and Multnomah Street at 5:41 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police closed Northeast Grand Avenue between Holladay Street and Clackamas Street. They also closed Northeast Multnomah Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard to 6th Avenue.

No other information was immediately released.

