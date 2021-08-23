Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Portland crash, marking 40th traffic fatality in 2021

According to PPB, there were 58 traffic fatalities in Portland last year — the highest number in three decades.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was hit and killed in a crash in Southeast Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The incident marked the 40th traffic fatality in Portland in 2021. According to PPB, there were 58 traffic fatalities in Portland last year — the highest number in three decades.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers responded to a report of a crash at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Clay Street. PPB said the motorcycle and a car collided near the intersection. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Officers have not released the name of the motorcyclist. The driver of the car survived the crash and cooperated with investigators.