PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon.

A driver and the motorcyclist collided shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 80th Avenue and Halsey Street. No details about caused the crash were immediately released.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital life-threatening injuries. They died from their injuries at the hospital, Portland police said.

Northeast Halsey Street is closed between 79th Avenue and the westbound I-84 on-ramp as police investigate. The ramp is still open.