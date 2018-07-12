BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 44-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Beaverton on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Hart Road.

The driver of 2005 Honda Odyssey was northbound on Murray Boulevard and attempting to turn left onto Hart Road when the vehicle collided with a southbound motorcyclist, according to Beaverton police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene despite CPR efforts from bystanders. He was identified as Michael Arthur Campero Jr.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Speed and misuse of a motorcycle helmet, as well as a dangerous left turn by the driver of the Honda, contributed to the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash or driving behavior leading up to the crash is asked to call Bryan Dalton with Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.

