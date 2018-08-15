PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash that has closed Highway 30 near the St. Johns Bridge.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. on Highway 30 at Bridge Avenue, which leads to the St. Johns Bridge.

The other driver remained at the scene, according to Portland police. An investigation is ongoing.

Highway 30 is closed to traffic on both ends of Northwest Bridge Avenue and will stay closed for hours. Drivers can still take Bridge Avenue onto the St. Johns Bridge.

