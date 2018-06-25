PORTLAND, Ore. -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash early Monday in the 300 block of Northeast Tomahawk Island Drive, according to Portland police.

Officers were dispatched about 1:08 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a parked car.

First responders found a downed bike and a motorcyclist. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It appears the biker was eastbound on Tomahawk Drive when he struck the parked car. Speed appears to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.



