x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist dies in Northeast Portland crash, two others injured

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup towing a trailer. Police said 'extreme' speed was a factor in the accident.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash in the Piedmont neighborhood in Northeast Portland Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash at North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard at about 1:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pickup truck with two occupants, which had been towing a trailer. The motorcyclist was deceased when police arrived. 

The pickup was overturned and both occupants, an adult male and a 12-year-old male, were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

RELATED: Speeding car launches off berm into Lake Oswego home; driver seriously hurt

The PPB Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Extreme speed on the part of the motorcyclist is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Northeast Columbia Boulevard was closed for several hours between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 5 following the accident. 

RELATED: Two drivers charged in speed racing death of woman in Portland

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2103, referencing case number 22-78973.

The accident was the 16th fatal crash in Portland so far this year, police said, and the fourth involving a motorcycle. Last year was Portland's worst for traffic fatalities since 1990, including a large increase in pedestrian deaths, and the pace has continued so far in 2022.

In Other News

Oregon welcomes Jerry Garcia's new marijuana brand