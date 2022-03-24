Motorcyclist dies in Northeast Portland crash, two others injured

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup towing a trailer. Police said 'extreme' speed was a factor in the accident.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash in the Piedmont neighborhood in Northeast Portland Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash at North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard at about 1:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pickup truck with two occupants, which had been towing a trailer. The motorcyclist was deceased when police arrived.

The pickup was overturned and both occupants, an adult male and a 12-year-old male, were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The PPB Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Extreme speed on the part of the motorcyclist is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Northeast Columbia Boulevard was closed for several hours between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 5 following the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2103, referencing case number 22-78973.