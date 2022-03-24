Motorcyclist dies in Northeast Portland crash, two others injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash in the Piedmont neighborhood in Northeast Portland Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a crash at North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard at about 1:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).
The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pickup truck with two occupants, which had been towing a trailer. The motorcyclist was deceased when police arrived.
The pickup was overturned and both occupants, an adult male and a 12-year-old male, were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The PPB Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Extreme speed on the part of the motorcyclist is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.
Northeast Columbia Boulevard was closed for several hours between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 5 following the accident.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2103, referencing case number 22-78973.
The accident was the 16th fatal crash in Portland so far this year, police said, and the fourth involving a motorcycle. Last year was Portland's worst for traffic fatalities since 1990, including a large increase in pedestrian deaths, and the pace has continued so far in 2022.