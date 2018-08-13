HILLSBORO, Ore. — A motorcyclist died after a crash with an SUV in Hillsboro on Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred on Northwest Brookwood Parkway near the interchange with Highway 26. It happened just after 8 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV was traveling south on Brookwood Parkway and turned left at a flashing yellow light in front of a northbound Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

Police said the driver was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-681-6175.

