PORTLAND, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning in the 300 block of Northeast Tomahawk Island Drive has died.

Officers were dispatched about 1:08 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a parked car.

First responders found a downed bike and a motorcyclist, identified as 37-year-old John A. Schulte of Portland. Shulte was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It appears Schulte was eastbound on Tomahawk Drive when he struck the parked car. Speed appears to be a factor, Portland police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

