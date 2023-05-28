Motorcycle rider killed, passenger severely injured in Southeast Portland crash

First responders found the rider deceased just after 1 a.m. at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue; a passenger was hospitalized,

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist is dead and their passenger is hospitalized after a collision with a pickup truck early Sunday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland.

East Precinct officers were dispatched at 1:09 a.m. to a report of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue.

They found the motorcycle operator deceased when they arrived.

A passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The driver of the involved pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

No one the pickup truck was injured in the crash.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate.

The intersection of Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.

