PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died following a crash with a car in Northeast Portland late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 65th Avenue. The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The driver and passenger in the car were not hurt and cooperated with investigators.

No details about what led to the crash were released. An investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Police arrest driver suspected in deadly 2017 Portland hit-and-run

RELATED: Family of boy hit and killed in Gresham overwhelmed by community support