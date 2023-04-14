Motorcycle rider dies following crash with TriMet bus in Portland

Portland police said that no one aboard the bus was injured in the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a TriMet bus Friday evening in Portland's Cully neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland police officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to reports of a crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast 52nd Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived to find a motorcyclist dead at the scene after having collided with the back-right corner of the bus.

The TriMet bus driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. PPB said that neither the driver nor any of the passengers were injured in the crash.

PPB's Major Crash Team responded to investigate. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the agency's traffic investigations unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, referencing case number 23-96709.



Police closed Northeast Columbia Boulevard in both directions between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

