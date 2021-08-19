Motorcycle crash closes all eastbound lanes of I-84 at I-5 in Northeast Portland

ODOT expects the closure to last through the morning commute. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

PORTLAND, Ore. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed at Interstate 5 due to a motorcycle crash Thursday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The eastbound on-ramps from I-5 northbound and southbound are closed. The on-ramp to eastbound I-84 at Cesar Chavez Boulevard is open.

The crash has caused a large backup. ODOT expects the closure to last through the morning commute. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

As of 7:10 a.m., Portland police had not released any information about what caused the crash.