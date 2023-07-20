Mother of one of four Oregon women found dead questions daughter's ties to person of interest

Melissa Smith released a 10-minute video statement on Facebook calling her daughter's death tragic and heartbreaking.

PORTLAND, Oregon — New revelations emerged this week about a man described a "person of interest" in the deaths of four Portland-area women this year, but the new information and public attention has done little to answer the questions of family members like Melissa Smith, whose daughter vanished in late 2022. Kristin Smith turned up dead in mid February, her body discovered in Southeast Portland.

"It's been a long six months," Melissa Smith said in a Facebook video. "It's been very prolonged. Very tragic. Very heartbreaking."

Melissa Smith isn't the only parent dealing with immense grief and unanswered questions. About two months after Kristin's body was found, the body of 24-year-old Charity Perry was located in Ainsworth State Park. Then 31-year-old Bridget Webster's body was found in rural Polk County. In early May, the body of 22-year-old Ashley Real was discovered in rural Clackamas County.

"Everyone keeps asking, is there a serial killer, is there a serial killer?" Melissa Smith said. "We know what you guys know."

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced this week that detectives had identified a person of interest who can be linked to all four victims. The Willamette Week newspaper identified that person as Jesse Calhoun. He was arrested in early June on unrelated charges. He has not been charged with any crimes connected to the deaths of the four women.

"I have so many thoughts, so many questions, so many concerns," Melissa Smith said.

Melissa Smith does not know how her daughter is connected to Calhoun, and she's not alone in wondering. Calhoun's own girlfriend told YouTuber Velly Ray in a recent interview that she does not know how Calhoun is tied to Kristin Smith or Charity Perry. What she does claim to know is that her boyfriend was in an on again off again sexual relationship with Ashley Real and he would give Bridget Webster drugs in exchange for sex.

"If they are linked, again, I don't know if they are," Melissa Smith said. "The police have not told me that specifically."

What Melissa Smith is certain about is getting justice for her daughter, as well as the other three women whose deaths are leading to more questions than answers.