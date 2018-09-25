'She's one tough little mama': Mother alpaca saves her baby from cougar attack – Video shows the cougar approaching a group of resting alpacas, then biting onto the baby’s neck and dragging him away. The baby’s mom, “Amorette,” ran after the cougar. She chased it back and forth across the pen until the cougar dropped the baby.

Family 'code word' saves Portland student from possible abduction – The student did exactly the right thing when approached near the school playground in SE Portland. The man said his dad sent him to pick him up. The student then asked the man to tell him the family 'code word.' When he could not, the student ran back inside the school.

A pinot from California is labeled Willametter and that's cheating say Oregon growers – Oregon pinot is so popular that some winemakers elsewhere are making false links to Oregon's viticultural areas, experts say. Producers of wine with "fanciful" Oregon names could face up to a $25,000 fine for each bottle sold in in the state. A California winemakers says he's not doing anything wrong.

