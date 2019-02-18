SUBLIMITY, Ore. — A mother and her 3-year-old son were rescued Monday morning after spending a freezing night outside in Silver Falls State Park in Marion County.

Temperatures in the park were below freezing, getting down into the low 20s overnight, KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said.

Josie Chysm, 24, of Salem, and her child left on a hike around noon Sunday with Chysm's boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Dixsen, also of Salem. They got lost during the hike and after the sun set, the couple decided that Chysm would stay with the child inside the park, while Dixsen walked out to try to find help.

Chysm and her child spent the night waiting under a tree along the Rim Trail inside the park.

Dixsen made a call around 3 a.m. Monday. Searchers with Marion County and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue responded to the area and began looking for the mother and child on foot and in vehicles.

At around 8:30 a.m. Monday, searchers on the ground found Chysm and her son. They were both cold and wet but otherwise healthy. The two will be evaluated by paramedics and reunited with family.

The group didn't have proper attire or gear for winter weather when they left on their hike.

"Always carry enough supplies to survive at least 24 hours, even when setting out on a day hike," said Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Chris Baldridge. "In these remote areas, cell coverage is not [always] an option, so hikers should be prepared to treat emergencies until rescuers can arrive."

ITEMS TO PACK ON A HIKE