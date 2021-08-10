Most Popular Restaurants 2021: Here are 12 Portland-area restaurants that readers rated healthiest

We asked readers for their take on how their three favorite restaurants rated based on a "healthy, sustainable, vegetarian and/or locally sourced menu."

PORTLAND, Oregon — Restaurant-goers are taking many precautions in the age of Covid — wearing masks, dining out only outdoors and so on — to stay healthy.

But what about the health of the food and beverages they're consuming? In our annual reader survey of the most popular metro-area restaurants, we asked readers for their take on how their three favorite restaurants rated based on a "healthy, sustainable, vegetarian and/or locally sourced menu."

The average reader rating in this healthiest category was 3.7 out of 5 points. The top 12 restaurants in the gallery above all received an average score of 4.0 or higher and had to receive votes from at least three readers.

They 12 restaurants feature a wide variety of cuisines (but no steakhouses), including sushi, all-vegan fare, hyper-local, Mexican, Italian, French and Thai.

Their locations reach from downtown to Northwest, the Eastside, North Portland and a couple of suburbs.