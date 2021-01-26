Most of Oregon still sits in 'Extreme Risk' category

Twenty-five counties are still under Oregon's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Twenty-five Oregon counties have been classified under the state’s most severe COVID-19 restrictions beginning Jan. 29 until Feb. 11, when the counties will be reassessed.

Though there is one less county in the Extreme category than there was last time, as Tillamook County moved from Extreme Risk to Lower Risk, Gov. Brown points out that most of the state is still in the Extreme Risk category.

"This is an important reminder for all Oregonians to continue to do their part by abiding by the health and safety guidelines in place," said Gov. Brown in a press release. "Until vaccines are widely available with high participation rates, the surest way to lower our risk and open our businesses and communities is to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you are sick."

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) did not have a specific reason for the substantial move of Tillamook County but said the lower case and positivity rate could be attributed to Oregonians implementing simple guidelines like social distancing and mask-wearing.

Only two other counties moved risk categories: Grant County, which moved from Lower Risk to Moderate Risk, and Curry County, which moved from Moderate Risk to Lower Risk.

New guidelines for the Extreme Risk category will also go into effect on Jan. 29. The modifications will allow for a maximum of six people indoors at facilities over 500 sq. feet. This is a measure for all indoor activities except dining. This modification will be in addition to social distancing, cleaning protocols and face coverings.

For buildings smaller than 500 sq. feet. it allows for one on one in-person experiences such as personal training.

Gym owners and goers have made their opinion heard about the prior inability to have people inside of their gyms stating concerns for mental and physical health during the pandemic.

"The science has shown us that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities when it comes to the spread of COVID 19, which is why we have clearly delineated guidance between indoor and outdoor activities," said Brown. "We have seen over the last several weeks that Oregonians have largely complied with risk levels to the point that we have not seen a surge in hospitalizations that would have jeopardized hospital capacity. This means we are able to make these adjustments for Extreme Risk counties, which should assist both businesses and Oregonians as we continue to work to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Here is the full risk levels list as released by OHA:

Lower Risk (7)

Curry (Moved from Moderate)

Gilliam

Harney

Sherman

Tillamook (Moved from Extreme)

Wallowa

Wheeler

Moderate Risk (2)

Grant (Moved from Lower)

Lake

High Risk (2)

Douglas

Lincoln

Extreme Risk (25)

Baker

Benton

Clackamas

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Crook

Deschutes

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Lane

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Morrow

Multnomah

Polk

Umatilla

Union

Wasco

Washington

Yamhill

According to OHA, disease spread and percent positivity determine the risk level for activities allowed. There is more information about county risk levels and an interactive map to see your county and what it means to be in its assigned category here on OHA’s website.

OHA lists the following advice to help lower your county’s risk level:

Wear a mask in public.

Wash your hands regularly.

Keep at least six feet of physical distance when in public.

Limit mixing with people you don't live with.

Stay home when sick.

Get a flu shot.

Follow OHA guidance on your county's risk level.