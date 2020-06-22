The two men, ages 20 and 23, are from Danville and Hartselle.

DECATUR, Ala. — More than two weeks after seven people were murdered at a home in Valhermoso Springs in Morgan County, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office announced that two arrests have been made in connection with the killings.

Watch the Morgan County Sheriff's Office update:

LIVE: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested in the septuple murder. Posted by WZDX Huntsville on Monday, June 22, 2020

John Michael Legg, 20, is from Danville. Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, is from Hartselle.

The suspects are in Marion County, OR and are awaiting extradition to Alabama. They were arrested without incident during a traffic stop.

Our sister station KGW reported:

On June 21, 2020 at 12:30 pm deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, together with members from the Marion County SWAT team, initiated a traffic stop on a Silver/Grey Dodge Charger with Alabama license plate in Stayton.

Inside the vehicle they located two men wanted for murder in Alabama.

On June 19, 2020, arrest warrants had been issued for Frederic Rogers, 22, and John Legg, 19, for the offense of Capitol Murder related to a mass shooting in Valhermoso Springs, near Huntsville, Alabama.

Rogers and Legg were taken into custody, without incident, and lodged at the Marion County Jail. They are currently awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

We would like to thank the local FBI office and Aumsville PD for their assistance with the safe capture of these two fugitives from Alabama.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that these two men and at least some of the victims were forming a club calling "The Seven Deadly Sins". They may have been trying to end the club.

The sheriff's office says that the suspects and people in the house all knew each other. They do not believe there is any danger to the public from this club. The two suspects had no criminal records.

Public tips helped lead to the suspects and helping in the investigation. The sheriff's office gave no information on weapons or whether drugs were involved. The two suspects did not have any previous criminal record.