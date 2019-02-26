PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you ready for more snow?

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Portland metro area from 10 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says up to two inches of snow could fall, mainly to the west and south of Portland.

“The best chance of more than an inch will be in the hills and south of Portland,” said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

Clark County, Wash. and areas near the Columbia River will likely see less than an inch of snow, the NWS said.

The conditions will likely lead to a slick Wednesday morning commute. Drivers should plan on slippery roads, the NWS said.

Areas in the southern Willamette Valley could see as many as six inches of snow, forecasters said.

Snow fell in the Portland area for several hours Monday morning, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches.

Northwest Germantown Road was the most impacted location in the Portland area. The road shut down between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest Bridge Avenue after snowy, icy conditions caused multiple wrecks, including multiple flipped cars.

