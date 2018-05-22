PORTLAND, Ore. -- Over the weekend a cougar attacked two men riding bikes, killing one of them, in the remote woods of Western Washington.

The other man managed to get away. The attack was only the second time in 100 years that someone has been killed by a cougar in Washington.

In Oregon, no one has been killed in that time. But wildlife experts say cougar sightings in Oregon are on the rise.

Back in March, a cougar was spotted several times in Silverton. It was even found roaming the Oregon Garden, leading the garden to temporarily close.

Last year, a Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy's dash cam captured a cougar darting across the road and disappearing in to the trees near Oregon City.

In Tigard, another cougar was photographed roaming the streets in broad daylight.

Experts with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife point out cougars are normally afraid of humans and would rather flee than attack. They say the only reason a cougar would attack a human is if it's defending its young or if it is sick.

If you do come across cougar, experts say do not run away. That will just trigger the cat to chase you.

Instead, stand your ground.

“Hold your ground, back away, don't run and look big, make sounds," said Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Rick Swart.

Within the last two years, ODFW increased the number of cougars it estimates live in Oregon from 5,000 to 6,000.

If you see a cougar, call 911 and report it.

If the animal is no longer afraid of humans or poses a threat, wildlife officials will track it and euthanize it.

